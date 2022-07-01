New figures have revealed the most expensive and cheapest areas of Luton to buy a house in the last year – as well as the up and coming areas that have seen sales boom.

Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals that the highest median house price in 2021, was £367,500, and the lowest was £215,000.

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

Meanwhile, the number of homes sold in Luton rose from 1,600 in 2020 to 2,154 last year.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research said that following a period of significant growth during the pandemic, it expects house prices to experience downward pressure over the next year, as a result of sharp rises in mortgage rates.

Karl Thompson, an economist at the think tank, said the strongest price contractions are expected outside of London and the South East, causing greater regional price disparities.

The number of residential property sales in England increased by 21% to 821,407 between the end of 2020 and the end of last year.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said property values vary widely in large part because of the differing housing stock between areas – some neighbourhoods will have a higher number of five-bedroom detached homes, while others will be home to more flats and smaller properties.

But she said the difference between more and less expensive areas may start to narrow.

She added: "The demand for larger detached homes during the pandemic has pushed average values for houses higher over the last year, while price growth for flats has lagged.

"But there are signs that demand for flats in city centres is gaining momentum, so we could see faster rising prices in this part of the market."

Here’s how Luton’s wards stack up.

(images based on OS grid references)

1. Barnfield Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals that of the 19 council wards in Luton, Barnfield was the most expensive to buy a house in last year, with a median house price of £367,500.

2. Icknield Icknield was the second most expensive area, with a median house price of £340,000.

3. Bramingham The third most expensive area was Bramingham, with a median house price of £325,000.

4. High Town At the other end of the scale was High Town - the cheapest area with a median house price of £215,000.