Mothers and their adult children pictured travelling through London Luton Airport

Luton airport is giving away exclusive upgrades for mums travelling with their children this Mother’s Day.

There are a limited number of complimentary lounge access and fast track security passes on offer for those travelling with their mum this Sunday (March 10).

New research shows nearly a third (30 per cent) of travellers would be willing to ditch their friends in favour of a getaway with their mum instead.

Lots of people want to travel with their mum and make it memorable, with over 135,000 passengers expected to travel through London Luton Airport this weekend.

For those jetting away with a mother figure this weekend, the airport is offering a limited number of complimentary lounge access and fast-track security passes to help make the day extra special.

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at London Luton Airport, said: “It's heart warming to see that over half (55%) of holidaymakers want to go on adventures with their Mum, whether it's a getaway abroad or a cherished moment closer to home.

