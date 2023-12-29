The event was arranged by the Harley Davidson Group in Harpenden

The donations were dropped off last week. Picture: Ian Clayton

Bikers from a motorcycle group have taken thousands of pounds of food donations to a food bank in Luton.

Ian Clayton, from Dunstable, escorted a van full of food and essentials with his fellow Three Rivers Harley Davidson group members from Watford to the food bank on York Street at the weekend.

With around 30 people from III Rivers HOG making their way from the bikers’ clubhouse to the town, over £2,000 worth of donations were dropped off. He said: “It was very special, they were over the moon as they said donations are down this year while demand is up.”