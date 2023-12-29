News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Motorcycle group drop off over £2k of donations to Luton Foodbank

The event was arranged by the Harley Davidson Group in Harpenden
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 29th Dec 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 12:12 GMT
The donations were dropped off last week. Picture: Ian ClaytonThe donations were dropped off last week. Picture: Ian Clayton
The donations were dropped off last week. Picture: Ian Clayton

Bikers from a motorcycle group have taken thousands of pounds of food donations to a food bank in Luton.

Ian Clayton, from Dunstable, escorted a van full of food and essentials with his fellow Three Rivers Harley Davidson group members from Watford to the food bank on York Street at the weekend.

With around 30 people from III Rivers HOG making their way from the bikers’ clubhouse to the town, over £2,000 worth of donations were dropped off. He said: “It was very special, they were over the moon as they said donations are down this year while demand is up.”

This is an annual tradition for the big-hearted bikers, who deliver donations and presents to charities and food banks each Christmas. Ian added: “It was a really, really good time. It’s meant a lot to all of us.”

Related topics:WatfordDunstable