Motorists advised of upcoming improvement works on Luton's Vauxhall Way

Improvement works at the junction of Hitch Road with Stopsley Way and Vauxhall Way in Luton will begin at the end of January.

Following an Executive decision on Monday, January 13, the upgrade works, which will involve converting the roundabout at Hitchin Road, Stopsley Way and Vauxhall Way to a signalised T-Junction, is due to be completed this summer.

Roundabout at Hitchin Road, Stopsley Way and Vauxhall Way in Luton. Photo from Google Maps

Luton Council will be working with the contractor to keep road closures to a minimum, updates will be given via the message signs in place.

The aim of this part of the scheme is to improve the safety and increase vehicle capacity at this busy intersection with a new T-Junction.

Plans include improved controlled crossings and pathways for pedestrians and cyclists; LED street lighting and CCTV monitoring.

There will be extensive tree planting around the junction due to the loss as a result of the scheme with a doubling of the amount of trees at Ashcroft Park, there will also be a new sustainable drainage system and flood protection.

The council has developed concept proposals for the whole of the East Luton Corridor which has come as a result of the planned development in the East of Luton including the planning application to grow London Luton Airport to 18 million passengers per year.

These plans which will help manage congestion, were the subject of formal consultation and public engagement last Autumn. Vauxhall Way, Hitchin Road and Stopsley is the most well developed scheme and people had the opportunity to comment on the latest design.

Feedback from the public consultation demonstrated an agreement with the need to improve safety, traffic flow, pedestrian and cycling facilities.

There were also concerns about congestion experienced on Stockingstone Road, as a result the council will be investigating improvements to this as part of the 2020/2021 programme.

There were also comments about the issues caused by drivers trying to turn right out of Birchen Grove, this junction will be investigated in order to provide a solution which can be implemented before the end of this scheme.

Cllr Paul Castleman, portfolio holder responsible for planning and transport said: “This scheme is an important part of our work to improve the busy road network in Luton.

"We considered other options which included not dualling the roads or making the roundabouts bigger, however none of these options addressed the increase in capacity or were able to provide the improved pedestrian and cycling facilities we want.

“We have listened to people’s feedback and appreciate their concerns about other traffic issues in the area and we will investigate improvements this year.

“While the works on Vauxhall Way will inevitably cause disruption, in the long term they will help keep traffic flowing on this important route and we will do our best to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum."