Motorway roadworks at Luton could cause delays this week

Luton's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Work is being carried out on the M1 at Luton

• M1, from 10pm August 5 to 5am August 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 1 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Chevron.

• A5, from 10pm July 20 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East Dumbbell) to A5 Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 10pm August 9 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 11 to 5am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 - exit slip road lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.