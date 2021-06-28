MP and Luton Mayor cut the ribbon on Stopsley Community Garden

150 people turned out on Saturday for the official opening of the Stopsley Community Garden.

Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins and Mayor of Luton Cllr Mahmood Hussain joined the community at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the St Thomas’s Road site.

Created from a piece of wasteland, the project was undertaken by a group of Christians from Stopsley Baptist Church, who own the land, but now the garden is supported by lots of people in the Stopsley community.

Ribbon cutting at Stopsley Community Garden

On average 30 people visit the garden each day. It provides a place to relax, a way to engage with nature, to meet with others, and get active outdoors.

It was borne out of the Stopsley and Putteridge community survey several years ago. One of its findings was that people wanted to have more of a community feel within the area.

A spokesman said: “It was amazing to see 150 people turn up to support the garden for its official opening. There were cakes, games, sunflower planting and lots of friendly people to chat with. We all had a lovely afternoon together.”

For more details see https://www.facebook.com/Stopsleycommunitygarden

Stopsley Community Garden

Stopsley Community Garden

Stopsley Community Garden