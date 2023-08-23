An MP has said he will do “everything he can” to get nearly £1,500 back to a Dunstable pensioner after the funeral firm he had a plan with collapsed.

Andrew Selous, South West Bedfordshire MP, met with 72-year-old John Keel, who had pre-paid for a cremation from One Life Funeral Planning in 2021. John, a former landscape gardener, had paid £1,495 in a lump sum for his funeral arrangements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the company’s collapse into administration in November, John has been told he cannot be refunded for the plan. One Life Funeral Planning was approached for comment.

Andrew Selous, MP for South West Bedfordshire

John explained: "I did this so, if I wake up dead in the morning, the wife won’t have anything to do. She just has to make one phone call.”

He had contacted the firm several times asking about the news of it going into administration. John said: “As you can imagine, I am disgusted. I paid it all upfront. I’d like to get my money back. I don’t have money to spare.”

Mr Selous said: “I am appalled at what has happened to Mr Keel and since I met him, I have written urgently to the Business Secretary to see what can be done to help him. Funeral plans are now regulated and protected by the Financial Conduct Authority, but I think it was a massive failure of regulatory oversight that this was not the case earlier, which is why I will do everything I can to get Mr Keel’s money back.