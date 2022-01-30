MP backs Luton News campaign for people to be proud of our town

Despite there being a great deal going on in Parliament now – from rule breaking at Number 10, draconian changes to our right to protest and the second reading of my Bill to crackdown on noisy, nuisance fireworks – I want to use my column this week to wholeheartedly back the Luton News campaign to share our reasons for loving our town.

I’m fed up with people knocking Luton! On a recent visit to Beechwood Primary School, I met pupils who were busy designing posters encouraging people to come to Luton. They included the words community, friendship, football and opportunity. They are right to be proud of Luton and we should be proud of the amazing young people we have in this town.

It is on all politicians to ensure there are greater opportunities for people in Luton and to build on what we have already.

Luton North MP Sarah Owen

In Luton North, we have so many innovative, creative, long-standing local businesses that I celebrate one on my Facebook page every single Saturday.

We see this entrepreneurial spirit at its best when it supports our local community. Many restaurants and takeaways help feed some of Luton’s most vulnerable people, while others support our brilliant charities.

All of this wouldn’t be possible without the people of our town. People in Luton go the extra mile for their neighbours and for their town.

Some people literally go the extra mile during the Love Luton 10km and half marathon, where people line the streets to cheer on their friends, or the stranger who is struggling to keep on running. I know I would have struggled to keep on going without the people cheering all us runners on! They don’t do this for themselves, they do this for charities and the good of our town. Luton is truly one of the most generous places in the country, with its time and its heart.

On a personal note, I recently had Covid. I was lucky that after three jabs it was relatively mild, but my friend checked on us nearly every day. He came and dropped off milk, home-made biryani and cakes at the gate. That is just one example of what makes me feel lucky to call Luton home. So please back this campaign from Luton News and share your experience by emailing [email protected]

