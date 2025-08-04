MP calls Luton road ‘dangerous’ but council says speeding ‘does not meet threshold’ for police action

Sarah Owen MP has called for traffic calming along one of the town’s roads after visiting the site last month.

The Luton North MP had branded Putteridge Road ‘dangerous’ after collecting more than 1,000 signatures on her petition calling for more to be done to reduce speeds along the stretch.

Sarah Owen MP said: “The level of worry from Stopsley residents is clear - Putteridge Road is dangerous, and there is a clear need for calming measures to be installed at the earliest opportunity. We've already seen multiple accidents involving children.

“This situation simply cannot continue as it is. My office attended a site visit with residents and council officers last week, and I have requested an urgent meeting with senior councillors to discuss how we deliver measures that will make the road safe before we have more serious incidents.

“I encourage concerned residents to email me, so I can continue to build the case for traffic calming measures along Putteridge Road”.

In response to pressure from Ms Owen, the council carried out a speed survey of the road earlier this year.

Cllr Javed Hussain, portfolio holder responsible for road safety, said: “It was found that the 85th percentile of vehicles travel 21.9mph in a 20mph zone. While this exceeds the limit slightly, it unfortunately does not meet the current police threshold for enforcement.

“The 20mph zone covers only a short section of Putteridge Road, and there are limited points where speed monitoring equipment can be effectively installed. One of these points is near a speed bump, and this allows us to evaluate whether the existing calming measures are helping to slow traffic near the school.”

But resident Lisa Herrick criticised the placement of the devices to track the traffic.

She said: “The results showed that 15 per cent of vehicles were going above the speed limit. This is quite concerning, not least because of the number of cars this in reality equates to, but also the placement of the devices. They were placed on lamp posts that were in a poor choice of place.

“One was almost opposite a junction next to speed bumps, so cars naturally would be going slower, and the other was at the far end of the road, where traffic often sat at peak times of day, waiting to get onto the roundabout or behind the buses.”

A follow-up survey will be conducted in late September. Cllr Hussain said: “This will ensure we collect the most relevant and accurate data possible so we can get a thorough understanding of traffic patterns.

“The safety of residents is a high priority for us, and we understand the concerns raised about road safety, particularly near schools during travel times.”