Andrew Selous MP at the Dunstable Hunters Pickleball club

So much so, that South Beds MP Andrew Selous has signed up for the paddle based sport after a recent taster session.

He joined members of the Dunstable Hunters Pickleball Club at their pickleball taster/introduction session last week, then stayed on for another hour to play and enjoyed himself so much he has become a member.

Dunstable’s Mayor Cllr Liz Jones and Cllr Matt Brennan have also signed up as members for the club which only opened its doors four months ago.

The game was invented in 1965 by US Congressman Joel Pritchard and friend Bill Bell during a summer holiday with their families.

A mash-up of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, it can be played by singles or in pairs, either indoors or outside with the aim of the game to get the ball over the net and prevent your opponent from hitting it back.

It is now is growing so fast in UK there’s the Pickleball English Open in Telford this month.

Advocates of the sport say the low-impact nature of pickleball also makes it accessible to seniors, disabled individuals, and others who may not be able to participate in more strenuous activities.

Dunstable coach Rex Ellis said the health benefits to pickleball were vast.

He added it was: “fabulous to see so many different age groups playing together and having fun”.

Mr Selous said: “Pickleball was completely new to me and I was not sure what to expect, but I was met by a very friendly group of people of all ages and soon got the hang of it and managed to have a couple of very fun games on my first evening. I would recommend it to everyone and it was lovely to see grandparents playing with their grandchildren.”

He added: “With a third of the population now living alone, it has never been more important for people to get out and have regular activities and groups to go to, whether that is a coffee morning or a pickleball session.”

The club meets Thursdays and Saturdays at the Dunstable Centre on Court Drive.