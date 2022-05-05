MP urges Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard pensioners to claim their pension rights

Pension Credit is a top up for the most vulnerable pensioners, worth an average of £3,300. As well as a cash top up to the State Pension, it is a passport to a suite of other benefits such as help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.

There are already 1,621 claimants of Pension Credit in South West Bedfordshire but it is believed around 25 per cent of people who could claim the extra help do not currently do so.

The Government has launched a major campaign to encourage eligible pensioners to access the help they are entitled to.

Andrew Selous MP, out and about in South West Bedfordshire

Pensions Minister Guy Opperman has written to local newspapers across the country and the Department for Work and Pensions will send leaflets to 11 million pensioners. A high-profile media day will also take place on 15 June.

Mr Selous said: “It is important for everyone else in our area to claim all the help they are entitled to.

“That is why the Government has launched a major campaign to encourage eligible pensioners, as well as those who care for and support older people, to access the help they are entitled to.

“This will ensure that eligible pensioners know what support is available and will help people prepare and save for later life.”