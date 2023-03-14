News you can trust since 1891
Much-loved Luton bus driver set to retire after more than 40 years behind the wheel

Bus driver 'loved by the whole community' says daughter

By Natalie Cummings
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:20 GMT- 2 min read

A beloved Luton bus driver will be retiring this month after more than 40 years behind the wheel.

Mohammed Maqbool has been a familiar face to passengers for decades – but is set to take a well-deserved rest when he retires on March 15.

Daughter Rabia said: “I'm really proud of my dad, and it's really emotional for us to see him leave. My dad was loved by the whole community, and well known – as most people say to me your dad is a one-in-a-million, caring person. He helped his customers if they were short on fare or were stressed – he went out of his way to help.

Mohammed Maqbool retires on March 15, after decades of service
Mohammed Maqbool retires on March 15, after decades of service
Mohammed Maqbool retires on March 15, after decades of service
“I'm proud that he never took days off and worked over 12-hour shifts because of the love he got back. His bus friends at work said he deserves a big thank you as he was always there in emergency shifts, covering short drivers during the bus strike. He worked hard to keep public transport moving.”

His colleagues Malik, Hanif, and Amjad said: “No words are enough to say about our dear friend Maqbool. He has been an outstanding colleague, brother, and friend. He is hard working and always available to help us 24/7.

"He dedicated his whole time to the buses, and if he had a day off we missed him and still called him over for chat and cuppa. We are so proud of him and wish him a great retirement with great health and many more adventures to come.”

Email your good news stories to us at [email protected] as part of our We Love Luton focus. Alternatively, submit via our new online portal.

