‘Much-loved volunteer’: Community raises over £30k in memory of Luton man stabbed to death at weekend

Thousands of pounds have been donated to a fundraiser in memory of a Luton man who was fatally stabbed in the town at the weekend.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Adam Khan, aged 26, died after being stabbed in Humberstone Road on Sunday (August 31).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton-based charity, Crisis Aid, has thanked people for their donations made in memory of their late volunteer, Adam.

Adam Khan. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

The team said: “Adam was a much-loved volunteer with Crisis Aid and a close friend to many of us, and the community’s support in his memory has been overwhelming.

“Adam’s passing has left us heartbroken, but we take comfort in knowing that his good deeds will continue to benefit others for generations to come.”

More than £10,000 was raised in the first two hours, with the total so far surpassing £31,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will go towards building a mosque and education centre, ‘Masjid Adam’ to stand as a lasting legacy to him.

The charity said: “Adam’s character was defined by kindness, resilience and faith. Despite facing personal challenges, including the loss of his father at a young age, he carried himself with strength and responsibility.

“He supported his family, cared for his community and continued to give selflessly through charity work. His smile, respect for elders and care for the young will be remembered by everyone who had the blessing of knowing him.”

Crisis Aid hopes to raise £40,000 for the project in the hope that it will “inspire others to follow his example of service and compassion”.

Click here to donate to the fundraiser.