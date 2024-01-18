Much-needed funding helps Luton families in poverty create lifelong memories

Luton-based charity, The Getaway Foundation, has received a Tesco grant to continue offering local families in poverty all-inclusive holidays

Deprived Luton families will be celebrating after a little help from Tesco meant they will be able to experience their first holiday in years.

The Getaway Foundation received £1,000 from the Tesco Stronger Starts scheme so that families in poverty can enjoy a welcome holiday on the mainland, with food and travel provided.

Since 2021, the charity has been helping to create lasting memories for many people in poverty, providing more than 50 holidays for Luton families.

Family enjoying a beach holiday thanks to The Getaway Foundation

Peter Tebbutt, CEO of The Getaway Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to Tesco for this funding. It will make such a difference to many Luton families’ lives.

“Poverty should not be a barrier to families having fun on holiday and to them having access to food on holiday, and Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme has certainly helped to fund food and activities on holiday.

“All the families we support are referred to us by Luton social services, and most have not been on holiday for at least three years.”

“Because poverty is one of the biggest issues impacting families today, we want to help some of them create happy family memories through great holidays, and the Tesco funding will help us to do that this year.”

As part of the holiday service, The Getaway Foundation will provide the families’ taxi fare on arrival, as well as access to food support at the holiday resort.

One family said: “It has been a really challenging and traumatic year for us so far, and the holiday has given us all something to hold onto and look forward to. I can’t put into words how very grateful I am.”

Another family added: “Watching the children so full of happiness just filled my heart with so much joy. You really have given us a priceless gift.”

Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme was created to help schools and children’s groups provide equipment for healthy activities or nutritious food and healthy activities, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, to support young people’s physical health and mental well-being.

Customers can support their local school and children’s groups by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help groups, clubs, and schools like The Getaway Foundation. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit children and young people, and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

The Stronger Starts Grants scheme awards funds to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people, with grants up to £1,500 available. The scheme is being supported by Kiss FM presenter Jordan Banjo.

Every three months the grant scheme will support 1,350 schools with £1.35million worth of funding in 675 communities across the UK.

Schools wanting to apply for funding can visit www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts.