Muddy Stilettos Awards: The Bedfordshire businesses that have made the finals

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 26th Mar 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 09:37 BST
Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025 logoplaceholder image
Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025 logo
Independent businesses in Bedfordshire are celebrating after making the finals of this year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards.

And now they want your vote to be in for the chance to be crowned.

Regional finals voting closes at 1pm, on April 15 – with the winners set to be announced on April 30.

Every Regional winner will go forward to the ‘Winner of Winners’ National Muddy Awards.

The Bedfordshire finalists are:

Bar

The Winery (Leighton Buzzard)

The Cellar Bar (Bedford)

Beauty Salon / Clinic

Quartz and Bloom (Bedford)

The Glow Skin Clinic (Caddington)

Casual Dining

Naughty Pizza (Bedford)

Children’s Business

Pickle & Pea Play (Wootton)

Jelly Legs UK (Bedford)

Be Our Guest Princesses (Shefford)

Event Venue

Luton Hoo Conservatory (Luton)

Shuttleworth House (Biggleswade)

Family Experience

Jordans Mill (Biggleswade)

Animal Edge (Bedford)

Farm Shop / Deli

Bedford Cheese Company (Bedford)

Florist

Flowers by Lauren H (Biggleswade)

Hair Salon

No10 Hair & Beauty (Potton)

Emgroves Hair (Toddington)

Hotel

The Kingfisher (Bedford)

The Bedford Swan Hotel (Bedford)

Lifestyle Store

Clay & Burn (Totternhoe)

Local Food / Drink Producer

Hungerhill Vineyard (Bedford)

Vee's Dreams (Heath and Reach)

Restaurant

Paris House (Woburn)

Women’s Style

Kings Road Fashions (Leighton Buzzard)

Yoga / Pilates Studio

The Pilates Workshop (Dunstable)

Visit the website to vote for your favourites.

