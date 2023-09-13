Mum from Luton sheds more than 5 stone in a year after 'miserable' holiday
A mum has expressed her joy following her dramatic five-stone weight loss after just one year of going to a Slimming World group in Luton.
Kirbie Knight, 36, had a miserable time while on holiday in Turkey last year. She said: “I was not confident, I didn't want to get in the swimming pool. I've got two children as well so I felt like I wasn't joining in with them and not being the best version of myself really.”
The easyJet holiday operations manager vowed to make a change for herself, her family and her children by getting involved with a Slimming World group. Kirbie was no stranger to diets, having first tried Weightwatchers in her teens.
After having her two children and falling into snacking habits, she found that the weight piled on as she juggled her job and raising a young family. But now she has swapped her sandwich, crisps and chocolate lunches for pasta salads and leftovers from her wholesome, vegetable-packed dinners.
Kirbie explained: “It's difficult as you need to be more prepared. I'm very, very lucky that my husband is on board with it. So when I'm on a day shift or a night shift, he makes sure that the dinners are prepared and ready for when I walk in. That helped me massively because if he hadn't been on board, I don't know if I would have maybe stuck to it as well as I have.”
She and her family had a holiday in Portugal this summer and she says she felt “amazing”. Kirbie said: “I would always put my clothes back on to walk to the bar to grab a drink. But, this time I just got up and walked in my bikini. I felt lovely every night, I didn't feel self-conscious. And I even wore a dress to my knee which I never would have done before.”
This weekend marks a year since she joined the Bramingham group along with her mum. She added: “I knew I could lose weight but I didn’t think I would lose as much so quickly, it was a complete shock."
