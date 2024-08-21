Mum of Luton Town FC legend Ricky Hill turns 100 with special birthday bash
Doris Hill, Ricky Hill’s mum, was born in Kingston, Jamaica in 1924, and moved to England in 1955. She worked in laundry and domestic services while living in Ladbroke Grove, before joining the NHS.
She relocated to Luton in 2004 to be closer to her family – she has three children, three grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Yesterday (Tuesday), the 100-year-old had a special afternoon at the Ameina Centre's Health and Wellbeing club.
Rose Davis, director of the Ameina Centre, said: “Our weekly session runs from 11am to 2.30pm, but they were there until four o'clock. She's 100, but she wasn't tired. She's very independent. She just enjoys herself.”
At the weekend, family from around the world met at the Linton Hotel to throw her a party where she opened her birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Ricky spent most of his football career at Luton Town FC, where he stayed for 14 years. He is now the manager of the Turks and Caicos Islands national team.