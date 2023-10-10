News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper

Mum of murdered teen Stephen Lawrence gives inspiring lecture on 'legacy of change' at University of Bedfordfordshire

Doreen Lawrence campaigns for justice and equality after her son was murdered in a racist attack
By Lynn Hughes
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A vocal campaigner for justice and equality after the racist murder of her son received a huge welcome at the University of Bedfordshire last week.

Doreen Lawrence, Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, OBE delivered a public lecture about her life and career, honouring her 30-year-long campaign for justice and equality following the murder of her son, Stephen, in London in 1993.

On Tuesday, October 3, a sold-out audience of more than 200 people attended the lecture – entitled 'A Legacy of Hope and Change' – at the University's Luton campus, with hundreds more joining via the online livestream. The event is available to view again on the University's YouTube channel.

Doreen Lawrence taking questions at the University of Bedfordshire event last weekDoreen Lawrence taking questions at the University of Bedfordshire event last week
Doreen Lawrence taking questions at the University of Bedfordshire event last week
Most Popular

During the lecture and Q&A, Baroness Lawrence spoke openly about her extraordinary life, career and the events which have shaped her life. This included her work to create a better and fairer society following her son’s death, how she learned to grieve and how her family has sought and fought for criminal justice.

She said: "Here I am now, having to use my voice on a bigger platform. Stephen's death changed me completely, even though I'd always said I am the same person, except my voice is a little louder than it used to be. People say to me, 'I don't know how you do this,' but I didn't plan on anything, I haven't got any script I'm following. I'm just following my heart in what I know I need to do.

“I try not to focus too much on knife crime, I try to look at the positive side of what Stephen’s name can do to try and make change – I know a lot of parents are also trying to do that.”

Welcoming Baroness Lawrence, the University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting commented: “Baroness Lawrence leads as a powerhouse of courage, ensuring that Stephen’s story is as important and relevant as ever.”

Before the event, Baroness Lawrence also met with members of the University’s Race Equality Network to discuss the important actions taking place across University to promote race equality for all students and staff.

The event marks the beginning of the University of Bedfordshire’s Black History Month celebrations, with further events lined up throughout the month.

Related topics:London