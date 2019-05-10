Music Marketplace coming to Luton Mall this Saturday!

An exciting Music Marketplace is coming to Luton Mall with workshops, performances, and more!

Music Marketplace will take place from 10am to 4pm in Smith Square where there will be live demonstrations of various instruments from the Digeridoo to Ukulele. Young music fans can also join in the Beat-boxing challenge with Ozzie from Ozzlebox, whilst those who love the Caribbean flavours can take part in the Steel-pan session.

Shoppers can browse the various Music stalls and learn about upcoming events in Luton, buy tickets and enquire about lessons and courses.

Meanwhile, part of the day will be dedicated to Luton Has Talent, and singers and instrumentalists can come along after 2pm to perform. (Registration is required online).

A spokesperson for Luton Music Expo said: “We’re all really excited, it’s going to be a great day. This event is aimed at engaging the entire community and showcasing the diverse music services available here in Luton, as well as bringing free exposure to music organisations which operate across the area.

“We’re keen for the day to bring people together in a positive way so we especially welcome participants to bring their own instruments and join in any of the sessions taking place this Saturday."

Music Marketplace is organised by Luton Music Expo Team, which aims to show how 'music connects us' by bringing together various music organisations and teachers in on place, so that shoppers can experience the diverse musical styles and genres that co-exist within Luton.

The event has the support of The Mall, as well as Big Lottery funding and other sponsors.

Music sessions will last up to 20 minutes. Session hosts confirmed are:

Ukimaniacs

Ozzlebox

John Musto

O7Drumsproject

Luton Community Music School

Dhols Royce

Yearwood Steelpans

Chris Puleston

If you are a music organisation based in Luton, there are a few free stalls available for the Music Marketplace. Call 07733 534 529 for more details.

Register online for Luton Has Talent at: https://www.lutonmusicexpo.com/luton-has-talent-upload.html