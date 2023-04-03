A Dunstable man with a lifelong passion for music is following his dreams with a plea to find a female singer.

Vince has used a family inheritance to build a recording studio in his garden and is now hoping to team up with a singer to help someone get a foothold in the music industry.

"Talented people out there do not have a chance,” he said. “I’m looking for a vocalist to work with me putting some tracks together and then finding a producer,”

Vince in his studio - photo by Cristina Oniga

Vince, who has been involved in the music industry for years, says he has previously been offered recording contracts but turned them down for being too restrictive.

He has produced three concept albums himself, combining his love of history and the artists who influenced him such as Gary Numan and Kraftwerk, and has done quite a bit of gigging himself.

His music has brought him into contact with some fascinating people, including Wilf Pine who managed Black Sabbath, sound engineer Tim Burrell, Prince Charles when he attended one of his birthday parties because of his connection with the Prince’s Trust, and just a few weeks ago he was hobnobbing with Phil Oakey from Human League.

He has always been interested in music and performing live, but the deaths of his parents within eight weeks of each other last year have made him more determined to go for it.

"My dad said ‘when you’ve got this go out and do it,” he said. “Music has kept me young.”

His new recording studio is fitted out with vintage synthesizers and vinyl records on the walls but he is also a certified Apple software user.

He says he is now hooked on American singer Taylor Dayne, but is also a fan of Blondie and Madonna.

"I’m looking for someone who can sing in a studio and live as well, who can help cut songs and go gigging. Someone who wants to make it and has the voice and the determination.”

Vince, who says he is supported by his “long-suffering” partner Amanda, he quit a part time job at Christmas to pursue his dreams. He added: “I’m in a really lucky position. I can now spend time on my lifetime’s ambitions.”