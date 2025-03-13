“My cat is the beast of Leagrave and I need help to find him again”

If you live in Luton you may have heard the rumours of an alleged ‘beast’ roaming around Leagrave.

In 2022 commuters shared the tale of a mysterious large black creature spotted roaming around the railway station.

A worried dog walker also said he’d come face to face with the ‘beast’ – which had even been reported to the British Big Cats Society.

Bedfordshire Police investigated the sightings too, but said they were “happy that it was a large house cat”.

Loki. Picture: Cameron Mason

Now, we are appealing for more sightings, as the ‘beast’s’ owner is hoping it will help reunite him with his missing pet.

Cameron Mason, 29, wants his boy home after years of wondering where he had gone.

After seeing the articles, he said: “Evidently on his morning walks, he'd been startling the commuters because he's massive. He looked like a warrior.

“We had him as a kitten, and he was out and about all the time.”

The beast – otherwise known as Loki – is around five years old, and was raised by his four ‘dads’ from a kitten while they shared a house on Compton Avenue in Leagrave.

When Cameron and his fellow housemates left the property, Shane took Loki with him.

He admitted to being an “irresponsible parent”, saying: “The reason there's no chance of us finding him again is because he doesn't have a microchip.”

Since the summer of 2023, the black cat has hardly been seen by Shane or Cameron, and Cameron hopes to get the word so people can let him know about any possible sightings.

He said: “I've chased down quite a few leads, and it turns out there's quite a few big black cats out there roaming the streets. He lived in Toddington for a few months. But he must not have liked it, because he ran away, but anything could have happened to him.”

Despite not seeing the big fella, Loki seems to have left a surprise for his dads.

Cameron explained: “About a month after he disappeared, there was a bird left on the doorstep. It's hilarious like it can only be taken as a sign by Shane because he's done that so many times before. Just like a little gift to us.”

The cat is described as between two to three feet in length and very muscular with huge jowls.

Cameron added: “I think he responds to Loki, after this amount of time. Whilst I think that it’s a bit of a long shot, if anyone has seen large, unknown black cats around, I'm happy to follow up on sightings.”

If you have seen Loki, click here to email Cameron.