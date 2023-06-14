Bedfordshire Wellbeing Service has changed its name to Bedfordshire Talking Therapies

A service that helps people with their mental health has changed its name.

Bedfordshire Talking Therapies – previously known as Bedfordshire Wellbeing Service – is a free and confidential NHS Talking Therapies service that helps people experiencing low mood, anxiety, stress, insomnia and trauma.

It provides early intervention for over 18s who are living or are registered with a GP across Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire through online, face-to-face and telephone therapy.

The service assessed 11,892 patients in 22/23 and 88 per cent of these entered into treatment within 90 days of their assessment.

People are experiencing an increase in stress, anxiety and worry due to the cost of living crisis, the long term health effects of Covid-19 and the concerning headlines in the news.

The sooner a person asks for help the sooner the service can help them to start feeling better. Early intervention is key.

Bedfordshire Talking Therapies has trained and accredited therapists ready to work with you, to teach and help you fill a 'toolbox' of useful skills and techniques.

The team will help you to improve how you are feeling now and will teach you how to continue doing this when life has its inevitable successes and challenges.