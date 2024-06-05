If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yourself, tomorrow (June 6) is National Fish & Chip Day.
The celebratory day has been running for nine years, and this year it’s been moved to coincide with the D-Day anniversary.
Gary Lewis, President of NEODA, founder of National Fish and Chip Day, explained: “National Fish & Chip Day has always brought the nation together to celebrate this iconic dish, and because of the instrinsic links it has always had with the World Wars and D-Day, we decided to move the date to show our support.”
We asked you what your favourite chippy was. Here’s what you said:
1. Mr Chips, Dunstable
The most voted for chippie was Dunstable's Mr Chips, on Chiltern Road. On Tripadvisor, one happy customer wrote: "Arguably the best chips shop. Fantastic traditional chip shop, chips and the fish is very good too, very nice batter on it." Photo: Google Maps
2. Wigmore Fish and Chips
Next up is a Luton favourite - The Wigmore Fish and Chips. There's a takeaway and a restaurant at the Wigmore Park Centre on Wigmore Lane. One Tripadvisor review read: "Great food, excellent service and a lovely atmosphere. I have nothing bad to say, highly recommend and definitely coming back!" Photo: Olivia Preston
3. Andrews Fish Bar
In Farley Hill's Market Square, Andrews Fish Bar has been serving up "top notch" food for years. On Tripadvisor, one person said: "Always very friendly service and great food. Best chips in Luton. I am a regular customer and service and food always top notch." Photo: Google Maps
4. East Ocean Fish and Chips
And here's one for those living in Houghton Regis. East Ocean Fish and Chips, on Bedford Road, received the most mentions for the best place to get a 'chippy tea' in the town. Photo: Google Maps