If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yourself, tomorrow (June 6) is National Fish & Chip Day.

The celebratory day has been running for nine years, and this year it’s been moved to coincide with the D-Day anniversary.

Gary Lewis, President of NEODA, founder of National Fish and Chip Day, explained: “National Fish & Chip Day has always brought the nation together to celebrate this iconic dish, and because of the instrinsic links it has always had with the World Wars and D-Day, we decided to move the date to show our support.”

We asked you what your favourite chippy was. Here’s what you said:

1 . Mr Chips, Dunstable The most voted for chippie was Dunstable's Mr Chips, on Chiltern Road. On Tripadvisor, one happy customer wrote: "Arguably the best chips shop. Fantastic traditional chip shop, chips and the fish is very good too, very nice batter on it." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Wigmore Fish and Chips Next up is a Luton favourite - The Wigmore Fish and Chips. There's a takeaway and a restaurant at the Wigmore Park Centre on Wigmore Lane. One Tripadvisor review read: "Great food, excellent service and a lovely atmosphere. I have nothing bad to say, highly recommend and definitely coming back!" Photo: Olivia Preston Photo Sales

3 . Andrews Fish Bar In Farley Hill's Market Square, Andrews Fish Bar has been serving up "top notch" food for years. On Tripadvisor, one person said: "Always very friendly service and great food. Best chips in Luton. I am a regular customer and service and food always top notch." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales