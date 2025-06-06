A plate of fish and chips. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / AFP via Getty Images)A plate of fish and chips. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / AFP via Getty Images)
A plate of fish and chips. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / AFP via Getty Images)

National Fish & Chip Day: The 10 best fish and chip shops in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis according to you

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:44 BST
We asked you for recommendations of where to get the best lip-smacking portion of fish and chips across Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis. And you did not disappoint.

If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yourself, today (June 6) is National Fish & Chip Day.

The celebratory day has been running for 10 years, and it’s held on Fridays – as the day is synonymous with fish and chips.

Gary Lewis, President of NEODA, founder of National Fish and Chip Day, explained: “National Fish & Chip Day has always brought the nation together to celebrate this iconic dish.”

We asked you what your favourite chippy was. Here’s what you said:

The most voted for chippie was Dunstable's Mr Chips, on Chiltern Road. On Tripadvisor, one happy customer wrote: "Arguably the best chips shop. Fantastic traditional chip shop, chips and the fish is very good too, very nice batter on it."

1. Mr Chips, Dunstable

Photo: Google Maps

In Farley Hill's Market Square, Andrews Fish Bar has been serving up "top notch" food for years. On Tripadvisor, one person said: "Always very friendly service and great food. Best chips in Luton. I am a regular customer and service and food always top notch."

2. Andrews Fish Bar

Photo: Google Maps

And here's one for those living in Houghton Regis. East Ocean Fish and Chips, on Bedford Road, received the most mentions for the best place to get a 'chippy tea' in the town.

3. East Ocean Fish and Chips

Photo: Google Maps

Not to be mistaken with the first one in this list, Mr Chips 29, on Seymour Avenue, is based in Luton. One review online read: "Best curry sauce ever. Food is nice. Its the best one in Luton. You can't beat this chip shop. It's just round the corner from me. If I had plenty of money then I'd live on this majority of the time."

4. Mr Chips 29

Photo: Google Maps

