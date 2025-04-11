Here's our reporter, Olivia's dog, Nelly. Picture: Olivia PrestonHere's our reporter, Olivia's dog, Nelly. Picture: Olivia Preston
National Pet Day: Meet some of Luton’s cutest furry friends

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 13:55 BST
Today (Friday) is National Pet Day and we asked you to send in some snaps of your beloved animals.

It’s time to celebrate the pets in our lives and all the joy they bring, because at the end of the day, who’s more loyal than a pet?

Scroll down to see some of the sweetest pets that Luton has to offer.

Want to have your pet featured? Email us at [email protected] with its breed, age and name

Crystal LJ sent in a snap of her pooch!

1. National Pet Day

Crystal LJ sent in a snap of her pooch! Photo: Crystal LJ

Meet Mable, the Show Cocker Spaniel and Gizzy, the cat!

2. National Pet Day

Meet Mable, the Show Cocker Spaniel and Gizzy, the cat! Photo: Lorna Chavda

What a handsome chap - Boomer is nearly four years old!

3. National Pet Day

What a handsome chap - Boomer is nearly four years old! Photo: Sue Mcfarlane

Abigail shared this picture of her four fur-babies - Spike (who recently went over rainbow bridge), Peggy-Sue, Mylo and Rex

4. National Pet Day

Abigail shared this picture of her four fur-babies - Spike (who recently went over rainbow bridge), Peggy-Sue, Mylo and Rex Photo: Abigail's Waggy Tails

