News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
16 minutes ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
1 hour ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
2 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
3 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
Which is your fave?Which is your fave?
Which is your fave?

National Pet Month: Meet some of Luton’s cutest furry friends

Here are just a few of the adorable animals living across the town

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:42 BST

Whether you own a fur baby, a feathered friend or one that lives in water, having a pet is a special thing and something that means a lot to us.

April is National Pet Month and is a time to celebrate the pets in our lives and to raise awareness of responsible ownership. Having a cherished companion is a big undertaking, but if done correctly – is very rewarding.

Scroll down to see some of the sweetest pets that Luton has to offer.

Want to have your pet featured? Email us at [email protected] with its breed, age and name

Rosie, the tortoiseshell cat is nine and a half. She loves cuddles with her mum!

1. Rosie

Rosie, the tortoiseshell cat is nine and a half. She loves cuddles with her mum! Photo: Zarah Harrison

Photo Sales
Meet Wilson. He's a seven-month old Yorkshire Terrier Pomeranian cross!

2. Wilson

Meet Wilson. He's a seven-month old Yorkshire Terrier Pomeranian cross! Photo: Samantha Wright

Photo Sales
Say hi to Nala! She is a seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

3. Nala

Say hi to Nala! She is a seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Photo: Angela Karouai

Photo Sales
This Staffie is a older chap at 12 years old, but super cute nevertheless! We love the headphones, Buster

4. Buster

This Staffie is a older chap at 12 years old, but super cute nevertheless! We love the headphones, Buster Photo: Angela Karoua

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Luton