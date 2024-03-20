The MP with Barclays staff. Picture: Andrew Selous MP

Almost 100 Dunstable people used Barclays’ drop-in banking sessions last month, following the closure of the town’s branch last year.

The bank on High Street North shut for good in October. Since then, Barclays has set up a face-to-face help service at Dunstable Community Halls.

Bankers and assistance staff are at the venue in Manchester Place twice a week – on Tuesdays from 9am until 2.30pm, and on Fridays from 12:30pm until 3pm.

Andrew Selous MP met with Barclays staff in Dunstable earlier this month, after 97 Barclay customers visited the halls in February.