Nearly 100 Dunstable people use Barclays drop-in sessions after bank branch closure
Almost 100 Dunstable people used Barclays’ drop-in banking sessions last month, following the closure of the town’s branch last year.
The bank on High Street North shut for good in October. Since then, Barclays has set up a face-to-face help service at Dunstable Community Halls.
Bankers and assistance staff are at the venue in Manchester Place twice a week – on Tuesdays from 9am until 2.30pm, and on Fridays from 12:30pm until 3pm.
Andrew Selous MP met with Barclays staff in Dunstable earlier this month, after 97 Barclay customers visited the halls in February.
The MP for South West Bedfordshire said: “I was sorry when the branch closed, but fair play to Barclays with their twice weekly face-to-face service in the middle of Dunstable. I know this is much appreciated by local people and it remains possible to pay in cash and checks at our local post offices.”