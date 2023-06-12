News you can trust since 1891
Nearly 200 vintage vehicles meet at Dunstable’s Priory Gardens event

“It was a privilege to have been asked to travel in the convoy into Dunstable’’.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:43 BST

Crowds flooded onto Priory Gardens in Dunstable to admire over 190 vintage cars - from pre-war models to vintage classics, at an event arranged and funded by Dunstable Town Council.

Dunstable Classic Motor Rally saw live performances from The Barn-Ettes, Luke White and The Vauxhall Luton Male Voice Choir, alongside family activities and food.

On the same day, the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy drove through the town, with the Mayor of Dunstable, Cllr Liz Jones, joining in. She rode in a CMG HGV named ‘Kenny’ and hopped out at the Clock Tower to join the Classic Motor Rally and at Middle Row.

Pictured: The cars in the Priory Gardens
Pictured: The cars in the Priory Gardens
The mayor said: “It’s been a brilliant day in Dunstable with all the free activities going on across the town.

“It’s been lovely to see so many people come out and support the Town Council’s Motor Rally and Middle Row Market.”

Dunstable Classic Motor Rally
Dunstable Classic Motor Rally
