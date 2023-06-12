Crowds flooded onto Priory Gardens in Dunstable to admire over 190 vintage cars - from pre-war models to vintage classics, at an event arranged and funded by Dunstable Town Council.

Dunstable Classic Motor Rally saw live performances from The Barn-Ettes, Luke White and The Vauxhall Luton Male Voice Choir, alongside family activities and food.

On the same day, the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy drove through the town, with the Mayor of Dunstable, Cllr Liz Jones, joining in. She rode in a CMG HGV named ‘Kenny’ and hopped out at the Clock Tower to join the Classic Motor Rally and at Middle Row.

Pictured: The cars in the Priory Gardens

The mayor said: “It’s been a brilliant day in Dunstable with all the free activities going on across the town.

“It’s been lovely to see so many people come out and support the Town Council’s Motor Rally and Middle Row Market.”