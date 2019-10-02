Neighbourhood Watch group promotes home safety and security in Luton

A Luton Neighbourhood Watch group held a community engagement event on Sunday, September 29, to promote home safety and security.

Hedley Rise Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) invited local residents, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, officers from the South and East Community Policing Teams, officers from Operation Meteor, Ring UK and Bedfordshire Police Cadets to the event at Raynham Way Community Centre.

Hedley Rise Neighbourhood Watch community engagement event. Photo by www.facebook.com/stevemerchantphotography

Peter Appleyard, area coordinator for Hedley Rise NHW, said: "The event was visited by approximately 700 local residents, who openly showed their support for our event, despite the adverse weather.

"We also had a number of local businesses, and community groups exhibiting at the event, and a Childrens Play Bus to keep the children occupied.

"Hedley Rise NHW used this event to promote home safety and security, and to raise much needed funds for two local groups, Keech Hospice, and Luton Town Ladies FC."

There was a prize draw on the day, with donations from Ring UK, Luton Town Ladies FC, local support groups, businesses and members of the public.

