Nerf Summer Tour is coming to The Entertainer store in Luton

Event offers chance of receiving free pack of Nerf Darts worth £8.99
By Olga Norford
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read

Families are invited to ‘take a blaster’ when the Nerf Summer Tour stops off at The Entertainer store in Luton.

The Entertainer is giving Nerf lovers the chance to ‘get their game on’ from 10am to 4pm tomorrow (Thursday).

For one day only young and old alike will be to take aim with some of the best blasters around – including those from the Nerf Elite 2.0 range such as the Prospect, Commander, Ranger, Eaglepoint and Shockwave.

Head down to The Entertainer store in Luton tomorrow to take part in the Nerf Summer Tour eventHead down to The Entertainer store in Luton tomorrow to take part in the Nerf Summer Tour event
Head down to The Entertainer store in Luton tomorrow to take part in the Nerf Summer Tour event
And the fun doesn't stop there – after testing your target-hitting skills at the Nerf tent, visitors have the chance of receiving a free pack of Nerf Darts worth £8.99 when spending over £25 on Nerf products.

The Entertainer’s Nerf Summer Tour event is free, offering families an affordable day out where they can make memories in-store with their favourite brand. Due to popular demand, parents are advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, said: “We know that Nerf is a hugely popular and well-loved brand for children and adults alike, so we are confident that this event will be a day to remember for all who attend.

“This is a great opportunity and experience to build family bonds, as well as snap a picture with both yours and your child’s favourite Nerf Blaster.”

Alongside target hitting visitors can also discover The Entertainer’s selection of Nerf Blaster toys in-store and online. From dart blasters and water blasters to skateboards and beyond, The Entertainer is the one stop shop for Nerf fans.

See further details here.

