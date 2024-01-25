Net zero retirement village in Luton village gets green light to expand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning permission has been granted to build an additional 111 units at Millfield Green retirement village in Caddington.

The £31million scheme will increase the number of apartments and cottages to 197 and include 12 affordable retirement properties to meet demand in Central Bedfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first phase of the development created 86 apartments along with a sustainable village centre, swimming pool, sauna, gym, restaurant, bar and café which are also open to the public. Leisure facilities as well as a library, craft room, bike and buggy stores were also added. The village has also recently signed partnership contract with Helping Hands Home Care to further support residents who have additional care needs.

An aerial view of Millfield Green retirement village in Caddington

Millfield Green is the UK’s first net-zero carbon (regulated energy) retirement village and alongside high-quality living and community facilities, the development also benefits from the installation of ground source heat pumps to generate renewable energy, on site photovoltaics, improved building fabric and insulation, and mechanical heat vent recovery units to make it as energy-efficient as possible. Electric vehicle charging points have been installed in 10% of parking bays – with infrastructure in place to increase it to 100% once demand grows.