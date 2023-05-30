Calling all aspiring actors, script writers, directors and producers!

There’s the opportunity of a lifetime at Luton Acting Hub next month when renowned Netflix producer Sheila Nortley will be dropping in on Saturday, June 10, to check out local talent.

The award winning writer/producer – who spent last year working on he new Netflix superhero show Supacell – is also developing her feature script Birdsong with BBC Films/BFI.

Sheila Nortley

In addition, she consulted on A Town Called Malice for Sky and Vertigo Films and in 2021 produced Stay Close for Red Productions and Netflix.

Luton Acting Hub founder Aaron Fontaine – who came to fame as Sonny Valentine in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks – says: “Sheila is known for using new talent in her projects.

"She’s been interested in coming to Luton Acting Hub for a while and now she has the time, she’s open to being inspired on the day.

"The floor will also be opened up for a Q&A which will give writers, producers etc a chance to get further insight into what is required to get to the next level.”

Luton Acting Hub founder Aaron Fontaine doing what he loves best - acting

Former Halyard High pupil Aaron was always passionate about acting and created Luton Acting Hub as a coaching platform for young Luton wannabes.

He recalls: “When I was growing up on Lewsey Farm, there wasn’t a space for me to train so I had to spend a lot of money I didn’t have going to London, learning on the job, to make my dreams a reality.”

He initially did media at Barnfield College then went to Middlesex University where he studied TV Production.

But Aaron, 34, is now reaping the benefits of his diligence and dogged determination – he’s appeared in numerous television series including Holby City and The Outpost and Sky’s Venus v. Mars.

Luton Acting Hub runs regular Saturday sessions at the Hat Factory for aspiring actors and others interested in the creative side of theatre, television and films

He adds: “I always said I would like to open a place in Bedfordshire for people to train. Once I’d finished working on The Outpost, I dedicated my time to building Luton Acting Hub.

"And now – two years later – some of our talent has been discovered and signed by leading acting agencies and is auditioning for major projects.”