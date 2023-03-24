Claire singing in the video

Struggling to sell your home? Never fear, a singing estate agent can turn the best features of your house into a cover of your favourite 80s track.

Claire Cossey strikes again with more singing. This time it’s a rendition of Limahl’s 1984 song, NeverEnding Story – reimagined as she tries to sell a £700,000 period property in the village of Hockliffe. The listing went viral on Twitter, getting more than a million views and thousands of likes and retweets.

And it gained so much attention she was invited on Radio 2 this afternoon (March 24).

‘NeverEnding Property’ covers the synth-soaked new wave song, which was made popular again in 2019 after featuring in season three of Stranger Things. Claire, from Just-Knock Estate Agency, used nostalgic filters along with clever lyrics to both show off the house and make a catchy and hilarious track.

The house has five bedrooms and five reception rooms and comes with a dog grooming business attached.

In the video, she shows all the features of the property, with clips of her lounging on the sofa and grooming the dog. For those worried about the noise from the nearby A-road, Claire sings: “The road outside is near. Don’t despair, inside that isn’t clear.”