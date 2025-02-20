New 50-week sports project gets funding to support young people in Dunstable
Central Bedfordshire Council was awarded £12,415 from Sport England to fund a new Youth Leisure Project aimed at those aged 11 to 18 (and up to 25 for those with special educational needs) across LU5 and LU6 postcodes.
The project will mostly be based at The Dunstable Centre and will provide activities tailored to the interests and needs of the youth involved.
This will be informed by the young persons’ forum, to make sure what is offered is driven by those who will use it.
Everyone Active has also pledged to support the project by providing instructors and free-swimming opportunities for regular attendees.
It will run for 50 weeks, with the council saying the aim is to “foster community involvement and tackle social inequalities and reduce anti-social behaviour”.
Cllr Steven Watkins called it “a fantastic boost for young people in Dunstable”.
He said: “By providing accessible and engaging activities, we are not only promoting active lifestyles but also creating a safe and supportive environment for young people to thrive. This initiative will play a key role in tackling social inequalities and reducing anti-social behaviour, and I look forward to seeing its positive impact on the community."
Dunstable councillor Liz Jones welcomed the funding, saying: “This project will provide additional avenues for young people within the town to engage in a diverse range of activities. The Town Council is able to support this project through offering youth workers to work alongside the coaches and centre staff thanks to the Million Hours Funding.”
