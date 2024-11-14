New affordable cinema inside Luton Library Theatre opens this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The brains behind award-winning Luton production company, Two Sides Studios, and their friends will bring classic movies to the town in the hope of getting more people connecting with strangers through film.

Jasbir and Jaspal Nangla, along with Mac Pajka and Dan Eyles, are gearing up for their first screening at the Orange Picture Club, inside the Luton Library Theatre, next month.

Jasbir, a Step Forward Luton ambassador, explained why he wanted to give people an alternative cinema venue: “If you go to a regular cinema, you watch a film with a bunch of other people, and you all have a shared experience watching this film. You'll leave the movie, and you won't communicate with each other.

“We want to allow for that communication to happen. If you go watch one of our films, you could potentially make a friend and grow your own interest in film.”

The new cinema club at the Luton Library Theatre. Picture: Jasbir Nangla

Just as Luton Library Theatre has tried to make trips to the theatre more accessible for lower-income families, affordability is key to this cinema project too, with all the tickets costing £4.

Jasbir explained: “We've tried to keep it as simple as possible. There's no adult ticket or child ticket. The whole point is to be as cheap as possible for anyone to come in.”

For its first month, some iconic titles will kick off this community cinema venture – the theatre will show Gremlins, Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol and It's a Wonderful Life.

Film lovers are at the heart of this project with guests encouraged to suggest movies to play and get involved with giveaways. On December 23, there will be a double bill - so customers can relax in the bar in between screenings.

Volunteer, Terry Hayden, who helps run the theatre in St George’s Square, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic. The reason we rescued the theatre was for the local community. When Two Sides Studios came forward with this idea, we jumped at it.

“It gets a different audience that maybe have not been to the theatre yet. We are friendly and welcoming, and our seats are very comfortable.”

Jas added: “I'll be happy if one person makes a friend from this by experiencing a film with someone else.”

Click here for more information.