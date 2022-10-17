The Gipsy Lane store is the newest Aldi to open around Luton and will be run by store manager Hayden Pitch, along with a team of 30 colleagues from the local community.

The ParalympicsGB swimming gold and silver medallist gave complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at The Linden Academy as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh – which has already inspired over two million school children to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.