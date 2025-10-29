New app gives more patients better access to speech and language therapy at Luton and Dunstable Hospital

The new app being used. Picture: Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

A new app is now being used by the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital to help patients with difficulty speaking, understanding, reading and writing better access to intensive therapy.

Cuespeak, an evidence-based therapy app, has been used to support inpatients on the stroke ward.

The hospital said it has had “fantastic feedback from staff and patients”, with all of patients saying they found the app beneficial and would recommend it.

Jessica Hawkes, team lead speech and language therapist for stroke at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, said: “This is the best speech and language therapy app I have ever used. It has saved a lot of time in preparing resources for patients and it means we can strive to deliver the intensity of therapy that patients require for improvements in their speech and language function.

“The app is based on evidence of psycholinguistic processing, but also allows for customisation, which means therapy can be made personalised and functional for each individual patient. There is so much more to explore on this app and it’s exciting for the future.”

Funds from Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS charity means three more licences will be rolled out into the Stroke Early Supported Discharge Service and the Community Speech and Language Therapy Service to support outpatients or patients after being discharged from hospital.

Charmaine Norrish, fundraising manager at the charity, said: “We are proud to support the CueSpeak therapy app. This was made possible by the general funds and we are pleased that these funds have made a huge impact on our patients. We look forward to seeing this app used within our community in the coming months.”