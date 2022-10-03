New aviation hub in Luton helps create mechanics of the future

Europe’s leading aviation skills business, Resource Group, is opening a new regional hub for Apprentice training at London Luton airport.

The facility, which is being launched with British School of Aviation, will help provide the aviation maintenance skills needed to sustain the industry in the years ahead.

The project involved a £55k investment to create a large classroom for up to 26 students and an extensively refurbished practical training workshop, with the doors opening to its first group of apprentices today (Monday).

A school for apprentices learning aviation skills has been opened near Luton Airport

Advertisement

Managing Director of Resource Group – Training Solutions, Ian Fitzpatrick, said: “As the aviation industry has reopened, there has been an immediate and growing need to recruit and train new talent. This project is part of Resource Group’s response to the significant challenge facing our industry.

“We are pleased to be working with the British School of Aviation to provide a regional solution at Luton Airport. Without their support, we would not have been able to open this facility which greatly benefits our existing clients and has enabled several new clients to join the programme.

“Our post-pandemic, regional training initiative is designed to bring our training offering closer to our client base, with the sole aim of significantly reducing the burden of apprentice accommodation costs at a time when the industry is largely in recovery mode.”

Advertisement

Executive Director of the British School of Aviation, Anoop Singh Bamrah, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Resource Group on this exciting project, which will bring new skills and opportunities to Luton and the surrounding areas.

“The new facility is situated on the grounds of the former Monarch Airlines Engineering Training Academy, so it is really rewarding to see the building being used once again for theoretical and practical training as part of aviation maintenance apprenticeships.

“This collaboration allows seamless progression for any employer wishing to progress their apprentices all the way to their chosen aircraft type. The BSA product portfolio is ever increasing with further types coming online and we stand ready to support the apprentice employers with the huge opportunities that this collaboration presents.”