New Bedfordshire fire boss ‘honoured’ to be in the role

Jacqui Burnett has been appointed as the new chair of Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Authority
By Lynn Hughes
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 09:27 BST

The new chair of Bedfordshire’s fire service says she is honoured to be appointed.

Councillor Jacqui Burnett has been appointed as the new chair of Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Authority with Councillor Michael Headley as the new Vice-Chair.

Luton councillor Burnett, has been a member since 2021 and is the first person of African heritage and global majority to chair the authority. She served as an interim senior officer in 2015, bringing operational and personnel experience to the role.

Chief Fire Officer Andy Hopkinson, Councillor Jacqui Burnett and Councillor Michael HeadleyChief Fire Officer Andy Hopkinson, Councillor Jacqui Burnett and Councillor Michael Headley
She said: “I look forward to working closely with Chief Fire Officer Andy Hopkinson and his team in shaping the future direction of our service, ensuring it is engaging with our diverse communities and businesses to better understand their needs and wants and ensuring we remain focused on working together to keep Bedfordshire safe.”

Liberal Democrat Cllr Headley from Bedford Borough Council said: "I am looking forward to working closely with the new chair and the chief fire officer to tackle the challenges that lie ahead.”

