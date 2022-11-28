New bike repair stations open in Central Beds to encourage more of us to get on our bikes
Stations will allow cyclists to make minor repairs on the go
New bike repair stations have been rolled out across Central Bedfordshire as part of a range of improvements to cycling infrastructure.
Central Beds Council, working in partnership with bicycle storage solution company Turvec, has announced they will be available at the following locations:
> Dunstable Leisure Centre
> Rushmere Park
> Houghton Regis Leisure Centre
> Houghton Hall Park
> Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre
> Priory House, Chicksands
> Marston Forest Centre
Each repair station contains a stand to mount a bike on, an integrated multi-valve pump and a series of tools, such as screwdrivers, spanners, hex keys, and tyre levers. These allow cyclists to make minor repairs on the go, such as inflating flat tyres, replacing inner tubes, raising seat heights and other adjustments, and are also available for users of wheelchairs and prams to use, if needed.
Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Sustainability and Public Protection, said: “We’re committed to enabling active travel for residents where possible, across Central Bedfordshire.
"The new bike repair stations are in visible and easily accessible areas of our towns, leisure centres and close to cycle routes and local facilities.
"We’re currently engaging with towns and villages across Central Bedfordshire on proposed route networks as part of our emerging Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIPs) and the new bike repair stations help support cycling to become a first choice of active travel for short journeys.”
Another round of repair shops to be completed in the coming weeks include at Ampthill, Arlesey, Biggleswade, Cranfield, Dunstable, Flitwick, Leighton Linslade, Potton, Sandy, Shefford and Stotfold.