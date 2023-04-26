New bookshop set to open in Luton's High Town to honour dad who helped foster a love of reading

A new bookshop is set to open in High Town this weekend.

Brown Books, which will open on High Town Road on Saturday (April 29), will feature book selling, events to encourage a love of reading and creative writing, and collaborations with literacy and arts organisations in Luton.

The not-for-profit project will run for one year, during which time Luton Literature hopes to demonstrate the value and need for a bookshop in the area, and the positive impact it can make on the community.

Luton Literature intends to use the space to encourage a love of reading and creative writing at any age, and to promote the early uptake of reading in children. Initially, Brown Books will sell second-hand books, with the introduction of new books later in the year.

The pilot project has been made possible by Luton Community Arts Trust, who are running the National Lottery Heritage Funded Accidental Archivist project and has invited Luton Literature CIC to join it.

Mariana Brown, director of Luton Literature CIC, said: “This is a pilot project more around the communities created by bookshops and the positive impact bookshops can have, rather than launching straight into a commercial business – this is about trying to build something sustainable, hence taking the time to get it right in the first place.

"Not all charity shops have the capacity to take second hand books and I believe people donating books want to see them re-read, this provides a local way to ensure this happens, especially with children's books. So there is also an environmental impact here. Selling second hand just another way of making owning books a bit easier as they are a lot cheaper – pre-loved is a a great way to go.”

The bookshop’s logo and name are in memory of Mariana’s father, who passed away in 2017. Mariana added: “My Dad brought me up on science fiction, fantasy books, and comics. It made a huge difference as I had zero interest in anything little girls were expected to read in the late 70s, early 80s.