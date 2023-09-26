New community garden opens in Dunstable to help improve mental and physical health

BedsRCC volunteer Stuart watering plants in the community garden

A derelict patch of land has been transformed into a community garden in a bid to boost people’s mental and physical health.

The project has been funded by Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) – and the Bedfordshire Roural Communities Charity (BedsRCC) has been renovating the space with volunteers and people who attend its centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The garden features wheelchair-friendly and raised beds, a water feature, a wildlife feeding station, colourful seating, a striking mural and a mixture of flowers and vegetables.

Nicola Schofield, green social prescribing officer at Beds RCC, which put in the funding bid, said: “Green social prescribing involves encouraging people to take up activities which promote our mental health and wellbeing through nature. We know that being in nature can be really good for us, bring us many benefits, reduce stress and can help increase positive feelings that help with anxiety and depression.

“The garden could not have been built without the energies and efforts of local people who attend the halls on a regular basis.”