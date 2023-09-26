New community garden opens in Dunstable to help improve mental and physical health
A derelict patch of land has been transformed into a community garden in a bid to boost people’s mental and physical health.
The project has been funded by Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) – and the Bedfordshire Roural Communities Charity (BedsRCC) has been renovating the space with volunteers and people who attend its centre.
The garden features wheelchair-friendly and raised beds, a water feature, a wildlife feeding station, colourful seating, a striking mural and a mixture of flowers and vegetables.
Nicola Schofield, green social prescribing officer at Beds RCC, which put in the funding bid, said: “Green social prescribing involves encouraging people to take up activities which promote our mental health and wellbeing through nature. We know that being in nature can be really good for us, bring us many benefits, reduce stress and can help increase positive feelings that help with anxiety and depression.
“The garden could not have been built without the energies and efforts of local people who attend the halls on a regular basis.”
Mark Cox, head of individualised care at BLMK ICB, added: “Evidence shows that people who are engaged in their communities enjoy better mental health than those who aren’t. There’s also plenty of evidence that spending time in nature is good for mental health and well-being, so it’s a natural fit for us to work with Beds RCC to encourage people to participate in this new project. Not only can they meet new people and maybe learn new gardening skills, but the literal fruits of their labours are all around them!”