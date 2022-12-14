A new contractor will be taking care of Central Bedfordshire’s highways from spring 2023.

The partnership with Milestone Infrastructure will involve maintaining and improving roads, pavements, rights of way, drainage, bridges and other structures. In addition, the project team will also provide design, traffic management, winter services, street lighting services and emergency response services such as handling flooding and removing fallen trees.

Matthew Riches, operations director at Milestone Infrastructure, said: “Ultimately, our goal is to deliver safer, greener highways for Central Bedfordshire while making a positive difference to the local communities.”

The Stratton footpath works. Image: Cllr Steven Watkins.

The contract – which is up to £250million – has an initial term of seven years plus the option of three year extension. Milestone Infrastructure will take over from Ringway Jacobs whose contract ends on March 31.