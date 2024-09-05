The 33 Arts Centre. Picture: Paul Jolly

A special exhibition is opening in Luton tomorrow (September 6) and is looking at the legacy of 33 Arts Centre between the 1970s and 2000.

Accidental Archivist @ 33 Project will be held at the Hat Works on Guildford Street between September 6 and 14 (excluding Sundays), and is open to the public for free.

The exhibit is supported National Lottery Heritage Fund and is dedicated to showing stories, lost tapes and memories of the community, audiences and artists that made '33 Arts' so special.

The project, organised by Paul Jolly, combines stories and interviews from those who worked, visited and performed at the venue, including input from composer David Arnold, poet John Hegley and comedian Jo Brand.

Paul explained: “[The exhibition] is not about nostalgia. It's more about seeing what you were able to make and do as a member of the community, some great people came out of that experience. It’s a legacy project for all the work we did.”