New homes go on sale in Houghton Regis

Bellway has released the first homes at its Linmere Gateway development in Houghton Regis onto the market this month.

The housebuilder is providing a further 154 homes at the development off Sundon Road - its second site within the wider 5,000-home Linmere project taking shape at the northern edge of the town.

Construction work is well underway on the Linmere Gateway site after plans for the scheme were approved by Central Bedfordshire Council in October 2021.

An artist's impression of some of the new Bellway homes

The development will include 142 properties for private sale and 12 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

Bellway is already in the process of building 153 homes at its nearby Bellway at Linmere development, the first residential phase to be delivered by any housebuilder within the wider Linmere site.

The project is set to provide around 5,000 new homes and community facilities set within 190 acres of landscaped parkland as well as an investment of £36 million in local services from developer contributions.

Luke Southgate, Sales Director at Bellway Northern Home Counties said: “Half of the homes at our first development within the wider neighbourhood have now been sold.

“Linmere Gateway will be situated near the centre of the wider development, with the newly created green spaces of Ouzel Linear Park to the north and Linmere Park to the east. It will also be close to the Farmstead, the community hub with a café, dog groomer and play park which is now open.