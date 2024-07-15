New jobs as Mercedes-Benz dealership invests £2million in Dunstable site

The Dunstable site

Thirty new jobs have been created as an award-winning Mercedes-Benz dealership has today announced a £2million investment on a site in Dunstable.

Intercounty Truck & Van says the service and parts location will offer a state-of-the-art workshop for the servicing and maintenance of all makes of vans, over-the-counter parts, and a range of cutting-edge EV facilities – including eight EV charging points.

It added that the dealership at Woodside Industrial Estate will house three 24-hour service vans, which will provide round-the-clock roadside assistance in the local area and emergency customer site visits – with plans to introduce full 24-hour servicing at the dealership in the near future.

And in addition to facility upgrades, the company says it will make substantial investments in technician training. This includes actively recruiting the next generation of skilled technicians through an apprentice programme and actively participating in the Mercedes-Benz EV technical training pathway.

Nick Skillman, managing director at Intercounty Truck & Van, said: “The launch of our new Dunstable site offers incredible opportunity, both for us as a business and for the local economy – particularly as we welcome the transition to electric.

“We’ve been operating as a Mercedes-Benz franchise for over 20 years, covering Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Buckinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

“Now, we have a new, state-of-the-art dealership with huge market potential that sits in a prime location in Bedfordshire – a stone's throw from the M1 and around the corner from our customers at Luton Airport, which is set to double in capacity over the next 20 years.

“The new dealership has been built to meet the demands of loyal customers in the area as well as an engaged local community that is committed to being more sustainable – and we couldn’t be more excited for its launch.”

Simon Neill, customer operations director at Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK, said: “It is set to provide customers and those travelling up and down the M1 with a huge range of services, parts, electric vehicle expertise and roadside assistance cover to ensure that the Intercounty team continue to keep businesses moving with reliable and sustainable transport.

“We’re also incredibly pleased to see Intercounty Truck & Van investing in 30 more roles that will bring new talent and skill sets to the Mercedes-Benz Vans brand network.”