A petrol station near Luton Airport has reopened after a ‘sustainable’ makeover – and is expected to bring at least 20 new jobs to the town.

The new Shell Co-op London Luton Airport on Eaton Green Road has been completely rebuilt after the site was demolished in June last year.

Now, the ‘state of the art fuel garage’ will include electric vehicle chargers which will reduce CO2 emissions, promote sustainable mobility, and minimise pollution. The station is expected to serve thousands of customers daily.

Deputy mayor Zanib Raja at the re-opening of Shell Co-op London Luton Airport