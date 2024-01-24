New jobs created as petrol station near Luton Airport reopens
and live on Freeview channel 276
A petrol station near Luton Airport has reopened after a ‘sustainable’ makeover – and is expected to bring at least 20 new jobs to the town.
The new Shell Co-op London Luton Airport on Eaton Green Road has been completely rebuilt after the site was demolished in June last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now, the ‘state of the art fuel garage’ will include electric vehicle chargers which will reduce CO2 emissions, promote sustainable mobility, and minimise pollution. The station is expected to serve thousands of customers daily.
The ribbon-cutting festivities were attended by Luton’s deputy mayor, Cllr Zanib Raja. She said: “I would like to take this opportunity to wish Shell management and Mr Asad Wahid and his team a big congratulations and good luck with their new store. May every challenge you face turn into a marvellous opportunity, and may it exceed your expectations and become a cornerstone of the community.”