New look for one of Dunstable's oldest shops

F.Hinds, in the Quadrant Centre, originally opened in 1966 and has since been a part of the local community for more than 56 years.

The new Dunstable store refit features modernisation to match the current F.Hinds branding and new seated area for serving customers.

Elizabeth Martin, store manager at F.Hinds Dunstable said: “It’s great to have a shiny new store that matches the sparkle in our products. With times being hard in retail, our refurbishment shows how strong we are as a company. Originally opening in 1966, we are one of the oldest shops in Dunstable town centre, and I think this shows the commitment we have to our town. We couldn’t be happier”

The new look F.Hinds

The store will continue to provide a full range of services including Gold for Cash, jewellery design, remodelling and repairs, watch servicing and battery replacements, insurance and more.

Quadrant Centre Manager, Diane Quick, said: “we are really excited about the improvements happening at F.Hinds and we look forward to them reopening and welcoming visitors to the centre through the doors.”

The family run jewellers has been around since 1856, having survived two World Wars and numerous financial crashes over its 166-year history.