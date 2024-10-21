New Luton app showcases all the town has to offer - and you could win a meal for two if you download it

The new Step Forward Luton app can be downloaded on both iOS and Android platforms.

A new app that highlights Luton’s hidden gems and offers all sorts of money-off offers from local businesses is taking the town by storm.

Step Forward Luton is already being used by thousands of residents rediscovering their hometown while enjoying exclusive deals on everything from clothing to eateries.

The app's launch was celebrated with a competition which saw the 100th, 200th, and 500th downloaders win shopping vouchers, thanks to Luton Point.

Now a new competition offers residents who download the app and register between now and December 16 automatic entry into a prize draw. The winner will enjoy a meal for two at Papa J's Indian Tapas, generously provided by the restaurant in honour of its 20th anniversary in Luton.

With more than 220 local businesses already listed and more joining weekly, the app is quickly becoming the go-to guide for Luton residents.

Offers such as such as buy-one-get-one-half-price on clothing, 10 percent off restaurant lunchtime meals and 10 percent off first visits to beauty salons and more have been spotted on the app.

But it's not just about shopping – the app also helps locals rediscover their town by highlighting attractions and green spaces they might have overlooked.

Local entrepreneur Abu Nasir – chair of the ambassador board of Step Forward Luton - encourages all residents to download the app: "We've had a fantastic launch month, but we want everyone to experience the incredible variety our town has to offer.

“This app makes it easier than ever to discover hidden gems, enjoy savings, and support local businesses."

The app also continues to serve as a free and effective marketing tool for Luton businesses, with local enterprises encouraged to join the platform and showcase their offerings to the growing user base.

Cllr James Taylor, portfolio holder for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council, shared his enthusiasm for the app: "It's fantastic to see our community embracing the Step Forward Luton app so rapidly.

"This initiative perfectly aligns with our vision of a more connected and vibrant Luton."

The Step Forward Luton app is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms – simply search for Step Forward Luton to install.

Visit place.stepforwardluton.co.uk/app for additional information about the app and competition terms.