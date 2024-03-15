Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s Azalea charity – dedicated to fighting sex trafficking across Bedfordshire – has taken ownership of a new mobile drop-in van which will offer women survivors an immediate place of safety.

More than £52,000 was raised via the Police Crime Commission and others to buy and furnish the van which will enable the charity to go where needs are greatest, combating sex trafficking and modern day slavery in the county.

Azalea founder and CEO Ruth Robb said: "Luton is the third most generous location in the UK, according to data from online platform JustGiving.

Azalea founder and CEO Ruth Robb with, from left, Bedfordshire High Sheriff Russell Beard, Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye and Luke Harper of Harper Vans and Recreation

"And this van will ensure that all female survivors are treated with empathy and kindness, and given trauma-informed care in the aftermath of sex trafficking.

"It’s purpose-built so they can take a moment to sit and talk and have a hot meal and drink. They’ll have access to mental health therapeutic support, and most importantly, will be able to begin to build relationships with our volunteer team.”

The vehicle was re-purposed by Luke Harper of Harpers Vans and Recreation and handed over at a gala occasion at Luton’s Butterfield Hilton Garden Inn.

It was organised by Talk UK Telecom’s operation director Justine Maroudias, who explained: “We started supporting the charity with cheap mobile phones and top-up SIM cards.

Charity boss Ruth Robb (right) with Justine Maroudias of Talk UK Telecom Ltd. Azalea is their Charity of the Year

"It began as a one-off but we now supply all their telecoms at cost, together with further credits on top. They’re our Charity of the Year. I have a personal interest in abuse and control of women and just love what Ruth stands for.”

Ruth replied: “Talk UK Telecom is a key partner in the Azalea story. We are a local Christian charity that nurtures local solutions. Collaboration with value-led businesses like Talk UK Telecom is the exact local fusion we are actively seeking.”

The launch was attended by various dignitaries, including Bedfordshire Sheriff Russell Beard – one of Azalea’s patrons - and the county’s police and crime commissioner Festus Akinbusoye.

Azalea operates from a central location in Upper George Street and through its Flint programme, also helps men struggling to avoid the temptation of watching porn or buying sex.